Belton New Tech Assistant Principal tapped to lead school

Belton ISD announced Wednesday afternoon that Superintendent Susan Kincannon will recommend Belton New Tech High School @Waskow Assistant Principal Ben Smith to serve as the school's next principal.

The school board will consider the recommendation at its June 19 meeting.

“Belton New Tech is a special place with a truly unique culture,” Kincannon said in a press release. “I’m confident that Ben is the right person to build on the strong foundation of success at the school."

Smith has been the school's assistant principal since 2015 when he was recognized as the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals Region 12 Middle School Assistant Principal of the Year.

"I absolutely love this school," Smith said in the press release. "I’m so proud of what we’ve accomplished as a campus, and as New Tech’s principal, my goal will be to expand on that."

Smith has 15 years of education experience. Ten of those years were at Belton ISD, according to the district. He holds a master's degree in educational administration from Tarleton State University and earned his bachelor's degree at Texas State.

Prior to joining Belton New Tech, Smith was an assistant principal at Lake Belton Middle School and a coach and teacher at Belton High School, according to Belton ISD.

Smith will replace Jill Ross, who is leaving her post as principal at Belton New Tech to become the next principal at Belton High School. Ross and current Belton High School Principal Chris duBois will be co-principals during the 2017-2018 school year, after which duBois will retire.

Belton New Tech first opened during the 2011-2012 school year. There were 525 students enrolled during the 2016-2017 school year.

