KCEN
Close

Copperas Cove ISD football players serve as role models in the classroom

Stephen Adams, KCEN 10:17 AM. CDT October 04, 2017

Amidst issues in the NFL, youth football players are setting an example in Copperas Cove by being role models in the classrooms at CCISD.

Since last week, first-string Bulldawg football players have begun visiting all six elementary schools to promote literacy. Ahead of their last Friday Night Lights game, they spent time cracking open a book at House Creek Elementary School.

“It makes our students feel like they are in the presence of great superstars,” School Librarian Roseanne Dietze said in a press release. “The students were so intrigued with the wonderful storytelling, that one book was never enough.”

The student athletes read to several classes, offered advice and shared funny stories.

© 2017 KCEN-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories