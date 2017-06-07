Copperas Cove student named U.S. Presidential Scholar

A Copperas Cove High School student was named a 2017 U.S. Presidential Scholar by Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos on Monday.

Brittney Colbath was picked as one of 161 American high school seniors who demonstrated academic excellence, leadership and a commitment to her school and community.

"I congratulate this year's class of Presidential Scholars for their devotion to academic excellence and their parents and teachers who have guided them along the way," DeVos said. "Today's Presidential Scholars are tomorrow's leaders, and I am confident they will continue to be shining examples as they enter the next phase of their academic careers."

Colbath will be honored in Washington D.C. June 18-20.

Since 1983, Presidential Scholars have been given the opportunity to name their most influential teachers, who will receieve personal letters from the Secretary of Education. Colbath chose Copperas Cove High School teacher Charlotte Heinze.

