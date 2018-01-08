Copperas Cove students shown how military unit protect themselves

Fort Hood soldiers of the 79th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Battalion demonstrate to House Creek Elementary students how a robot is used to retrieve an item and how a camera is used to view the contents of the item before it is retrieved. (Photo: Custom)

Soldiers from Fort Hood's 79th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Battalion visited their adopted school, House Creek Elementary School, in Copperas Cove to teach students how to keep themselves safe, Copperas Cove ISD announced Monday.

Copperas Cove Police Officer Cory Feiseler, a former soldier in a similar unit, taught the students about safety gear and technology used to protect service members on the battlefield. He demonstrated with members of the Special Weapons and Tactics team how they safely enter houses using shields and bulletproof vests.

Student James Kirkham said he was excited to see and explore the gear the officers wore, according to a press release from CCISD. He said he liked the shield because it was big.

“I also liked their armor because it was really cool,” Kirkham said.

The battalion brought a bomb disposal robot that was used in a demonstration on stage. The students were shown how the robot is remotely controlled and how it uses its built-in x-ray machine to se through objects and transmit images back to the soldiers to view.

© 2018 KCEN-TV