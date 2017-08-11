Help local students this weekend by 'stuffing the bus' with school supplies

The Copperas Cove Independent School District held a ribbon cutting for its third annual 'Stuff the Bus' event Friday morning.

The yearly initiative involves stuffing a school bus with supplies for Central Texas students in need. This year, the district said it hoped to raise $30,000 worth of school supplies.

"You think, wow, that's a lot!" District Spokesperson Wendy Sledd said. "But, in reality, come January, all those school supplies are expended, and we really rely on our community to help those students otherwise."

Donations will be accepted at the Walmart in Copperas Cove Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday from 1-5 p.m. For directions, click here.

Keep up with the district on Facebook by 'liking' this page.

© 2017 KCEN-TV