Here's what Belton ISD plans to call its new high school and mascot

The new Belton ISD high school was given a name and a mascot during Monday night's school board meeting, a district spokesperson confirmed to Channel 6 News.

The school will be called Lake Belton High School, its mascot will be the Broncos, and the colors will be red and silver, the spokesperson said. According to local newspaper The Temple Daily Telegram, the mascot name was first suggested by Central Texas sports columnist Tim Waits, who writes for the paper.

“We remain grateful for all the input and public interest on this compelling public issue but it comes down to a decision.” Board President Randy Pittenger stated in a press release. “I am excited to cheer for our kids and watch our supportive community rally around our new high school. Go Broncos!”

Belton voters approved the construction of the high school and a new elementary, too, back in May when they said yes to a $149.7 million bond. The new buildings will be located in west Temple, and construction is slated to begin in early 2018.

Read more about the bond votes here.

© 2017 KCEN-TV