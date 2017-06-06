Killeen ISD board expected to vote on $1 million scoreboard Tuesday

The Killeen ISD Board of Trustees is expected to vote Tuesday night on whether or not to approve a more than $1 million video scoreboard system for Leo Buckley Stadium.

The new scoreboard would replace the 10-year-old module used at sporting events by the district's four high schools.

"The cost of maintaining an older video board increases each year," KISD said in a statement. "And, at the 15-year mark, Daktronics will no longer produce replacement parts for our current video board."

Killeen ISD has failed to meet its advertising quota in recent years because the old board only has space for a limited number of sponsors. The proposal system would include two digital high-definition video boards that could display any number of advertisements during an event.

"Additional features will include an additional 15mm HD full digital matrix auxiliary board on the north end of the stadium, a FinishLynx fully automated track timing system, HD wireless cameras, head sets, remote troubleshooting, higher grade LEDs, tighter pixels, water sealed modules and the latest technology," the district said.

Activities held at the stadium include athletic events, fine arts performances, student club activities, and even classes associated with the district-run television and radio stations.

The board meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the district's administrative building located at 200 North W.S. Young Drive in Killeen.

