KISD Bond

KILLEEN - The Killeen ISD Board of Trustees considered a "new way" to present the $426 million bond to the community Tuesday evening.

Instead of presenting a $426 million lump-sum bond proposal, KISD Superintendent John Craft presented the bond with a new look: a two-part proposition. Constituents would be able to vote interchangeably for each part of the bond:

Proposition A - A $235 million bond to pay for a new high school, a new elementary school and safety, and security and accessibility upgrades at existing campuses;

Proposition B - A $191 million bond to build new schools and renovate others to improve KISD campuses that are more than 50 years old.

Craft urged the importance of Proposition A due to its ability to alleviate the growing student population in KISD schools.

Three of Killeen ISD’s four comprehensive high schools are over their maximum student capacity right now, according to KISD officials. The high school is projected to cost $171 million and thus cannot be built without bond funding. Without the new facility, the district's already-overcapacity high schools would have no foreseeable relief from the rapidly growing enrollment other than more portable buildings, KISD said.

“It is critically important to the quality of education in Killeen ISD that we build a new high school. The current enrollments and the projections make that clear,” Dr. Craft said.

KISD estimated its overall enrollment is projected to surge to almost 45,000 students for the 2018-19 school year.

The other major development in Tuesday's bond discussions were the specific details of Killeen High School's $80 million proposed renovations.

The proposed renovations for Killeen High School, which is included in only Proposition B, can be seen in the link below along with other details to the bond proposals:

The board will vote Feb. 13 on whether or not to call for a bond election May 5.

