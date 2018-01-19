Killeen ISD enrollment expected to surge to nearly 45,000 students

Killeen ISD Bus Driver Shortage

Killeen ISD is expected to see its enrollment surge to nearly 45,000 students for the 2018-2019 school year, according to a new report that will be presented to the school board Tuesday night.

District Spokesperson Terry Abbott said the district expected to add 572 new students next year, as the board continues to consider a bond election that would ask voters to approve $426 million for renovations and construction projects.

The board will discuss the bond proposal and enrollment projection at its 6 p.m. workshop on Jan. 23. Abbott said the board was not scheduled to vote on the bond proposal then, but the trustees were expected to make a final decision about the bond at their Feb. 13 meeting.

If they move forward with a bond election, that election would be scheduled for May 8. It would be the first school construction bond election Killeen ISD has had in 16 years.

Killeen ISD is currently the 26th largest school district in Texas.

