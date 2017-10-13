Killeen ISD removes middle school teacher accused of 'inappropriate conduct'

Killeen ISD removed a teacher from Palo Alto Middle School and barred him from all campuses pending the outcome of an investigation into his alleged "inappropriate conduct," KISD wrote in an emailed message to parents.

In the message, the district identified him as eight grade science teacher David House. The district said the decision to remove House was made after an allegation was made by students.

"District officials immediately notified Child Protective Services, and the Killeen Police Department was also notified," Principal Matthew Widacki wrote. "KISD will work closely, and cooperate fully, with authorities during the investigation."

The Killeen Police Department did not have any immediate comment on the matter, nor was the nature of the alleged inappropriate conduct clear.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

