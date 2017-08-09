KCEN
Temple performing arts school closes six months after opening

Stephen Adams, KCEN 12:43 PM. CDT August 09, 2017

Barely six months after its grand opening in Temple, the Central Texas School for the Performing Arts announced Wednesday it would immediately close its scholarship-based school.

Founder and Director Daniel Bodhi Chapin cited financial issues and visionary differences as the main causes of the closure announcement.

"The Central Texas, more specifically the Bell County area, proved over the last 6 months to be a non viable community for this type of program," Chapin wrote in a statement. "People simply are not dedicated enough or able to help support such a training program. I am heartbroken."

Earlier this year, the school made headlines for recognizing a Nolanville girl with a life-threatening condition.

In addition to the 2017 opening of the Central Texas program, Chapin also opened Jakob Reily Schools & Theatre in Southern California in the 1990s. On Wednesday, Chapin announced the California facility would close its doors, too.

