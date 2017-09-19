There's one day left to fill out Waco ISD's education survey!

Waco ISD logo Photo: Waco Independent School District.

Under new Waco ISD Superintendent Dr. Marcus Nelson's leadership, the district has launched a survey to solicit parent, staff, student and community opinions in order to help develop an action plan for his first 100 days.

Email invitations to complete the survey were sent to employees and parents back on Sept. 6, but anyone is welcome to fill out the survey. The deadline for completion is Sept. 20 at noon.

The district will not know the identities of the participants nor will administrators be able to connect anyone to their answers.

"We think that its important that parents, staff members and everyone in the community have an opportunity to voice their opinion about whats happening in Waco ISD," Spokesperson Kyle DeBeer said. "Beyond that, the results of this survey will help inform Superintendent Marcus Nelson's plan as he looks at his priorities for the next 100 days."

If you are an adult who would like to fill out the survey, click here.

Students in grades 6-12, click here instead.

Paper copies of the survey are also available. For more information, call the Waco ISD Communications Office at 254-755-9454 or send an email by clicking here.

© 2017 KCEN-TV