TxDOT's 'Don't mess with Texas' scholarship contest to reward high school seniors

TxDOT announced Monday it was accepting applications for the 2018 Don't mess with Texas scholarship contest.

Texas high school students currently attending any public, private, or home school and plans to attend an accredited Texas college or university in the coming year would be eligible.

The contest will award one $6,000 scholarship and two $2,000 scholarships in June, recognizing the achievements of Texas high school seniors who take a leadership role in preventing litter in their schools and communities while working to build awareness for the Don’t mess with Texas initiative, TxDOT said.

“We’re proud to offer the Don’t mess with Texas Scholarship to support higher education in Texas and recognize outstanding students who are using their creativity to beautify their communities,” said Becky Ozuna, program administrator for TxDOT’s Don’t mess with Texas campaign.

TxDOT’s 'Don’t mess with Texas' program has been educating Texans about litter prevention since 1986.

To apply for the Don’t mess with Texas Scholarship, visit dontmesswithtexas.org. Applications must be submitted online by 5 p.m. on April 20.

