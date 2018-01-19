Waco ISD police chief put on leave over unclear allegations

Waco ISD Police Chief Ken Boatman has been placed on paid administrative leave while the school district investigates allegations he created an inappropriate work environment.

The specific nature of the allegations was not immediately clear nor was it apparent who had made the accusations.

Waco ISD Spokesperson Kyle DeBeer said the district would not comment on any specifics of the investigation until it was completed. And, he said no conclusions had been reached, as of Friday afternoon.

"As this demonstrates, we take employee concerns about the work environment seriously," DeBeer told KCEN-TV by phone. "If an employee reports feeling uncomfortable, the concern will be investigated thoroughly."

Chief Boatman has been with the Waco ISD Police Department since December 1999. He was promoted to police chief in October 2011.

While he is out on leave, Lt. David Williams will be the acting chief. Lt. Williams has 15 years of experience in law enforcement, including eight years with the Waco ISD Police Department.

It was unclear how the allegations came to the attention of school administrators. But, Waco ISD does have an electronic system that allows individuals to report concerns anonymously.

"We are committed to making sure that Waco ISD is a great place to work," DeBeer said. "We want every employee to have a safe and welcoming enviroment."

