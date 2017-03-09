Elderly woman with dementia confirmed dead in Dallas condo fire

DALLAS - An elderly woman with dementia, who was unaccounted for after a fire tore through a Dallas condo building last Friday, was confirmed dead on Thursday.

Remains found more than 48 hours after the fire began were those of Jacqueline McDonald, 89, our sister-station WFAA-TV has learned. McDonald was the only person missing after the fire, which took crews nearly two days to fully extinguish. The fire destroyed the building and displaced 100 residents.

"The outpouring of prayers, support and kindness has really overwhelmed me" McDonald's son, Scott, wrote in an update on Facebook over the weekend. "You guys are great and I love you right back. My mother was a beautiful person, inside and out, and everybody liked her. I am still the luckiest guy in the world."

Family believes McDonald never made it out of her unit and was overcome by smoke.

