Selena's family developing TV series based on her legacy

According to a report from Entertainment Tonight, the family of Selena Quintanilla-Perez is developing a TV series inspired by her legacy.

Selena’s brother and sister, Suzette Quintanilla Arriaga and Abraham Quintanilla Jr., will serve as producers.

The show will reportedly be about a character named Alex Guerra, a pop star who deals with a crisis by returning home to Texas, where she has to deal with a love triangle, her career, and the secrets of her estranged family.

The report also says that the show is bringing in some heavy hitters and mainstream behind-the-scenes talent to make sure that it’s successful. Miguel Nolla, who’s worked on Scandal, Grey’s Anatomy, and Private Practice, has been brought on to write the series and co-executive produce.

"We are excited to come on board as producers on an ABC music driven, Latino family drama that celebrates Selena’s musical legacy with a lead character whose music and career is inspired by Selena,” Suzette said in the report.

While no official word has come down on where and when the show would air, based on Suzette’s statement and Nolla’s credits, it would appear that the show would run on ABC.

