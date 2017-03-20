Eric and Lara Trump expecting first child

(Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Eric and Lana Trump are expecting their first child.

The couple announced to People Magazine that Lana is due this September and they’re having a boy.

The couple says they still need to come up with a name. This will be President Trump’s ninth grandchild.

Lana noted to People that their pregnancy was starting to become a hard secret to contain.

“Eric’s dad was so excited that we were worried he’d blurt it out at a press conference," Lana said.

