ETX cancer-free mom's epic reaction to beloved Astros World Series win

Picture Still courtesy Patrick Cunningham

This mom who just beat cancer got to witness another wish come true as her beloved Astros win the World Series.

Her son, Patrick Cunningham shared the sweet reaction on his Twitter page:

On May 26 I told my mom "You beat cancer before ur @astros won a World Series.

She said "Both are happening this year!" She got her wish! pic.twitter.com/gKlPtPXg99 — Patrick Cunningham (@pmc3_83) November 2, 2017

