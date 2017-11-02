ETX mother charged in death of her 2 children

Sarah Nicole Henderson (Henderson County Jail)

HENDERSON COUNTY - An East Texas mother is in jail charged with capital murder in connection with the death of her two children.

The girls, ages seven and five, were shot in their home around 2:30 Thursday morning and died at the scene. A third child was not at home at the time of the shooting.

According to Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, EMS was responding to a call at the residence outside of Payne Springs the night before on a possible suicidal female, but turned around after the call was canceled. A male at the residence called back stating he did not need their assistance any longer.

Three hours later, a 911 call came in from the husband who reported that his wife had shot her children.

Sarah Nichole Henderson, 29, remains in jail without a bond.

The children attended Southside Elementary in Mabank, and superintendent, Dr. Russell Marshall, released the following statement:

Today our hearts are breaking as this morning we received news that two Southside students were killed in their home. Counselors are at Southside today to provide comfort for our students and employees. They will also be available to help in any way needed for parents. Please bathe the Southside campus with your thoughts and prayers at this trying time.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family with upcoming expenses.

The Texas Rangers, Child Protective Services, and the Henderson County District Attorney’s Office are assisting with the investigation.

