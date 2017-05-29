Father who died while serving in Iraq remembered by children

Army Cpl. James Heath Pirtle. Photo: Fallen Heroes Memorial

KILLEEN - Memorial Day is a time to remember those who gave their lives for our freedom.

The Fort Hood Community came together Monday to lay wreaths and pay tribute to fallen soldiers.

At least a few hundred people turned out to participate.

The ceremony included a wreath laying ceremony of groups including The Special Force Association, VFW posts and Volunteer Organizations like Bring Everyone In The Zone.

Colonel Steven Adams, the Commander of Fort Hood’s 2nd Armored Brigade Combat team encouraged the community to honor the fallen with moments of silence and reflection.

Memorial Day is a time for Kate Pirtle to reflect on a father she never met. Specialist James Heath Pirtle died on October 4, 2003 in Iraq when his Bradley Vehicle was hit during the operation Iraqi Freedom Campaign. She was born just a few weeks after. Pirtle was posthumously promoted to Corporal.

Her brother Kai Youngerman has good memories he passes along.

“He was amazing. He was the funniest guy ever. We had great times hanging out with him,” Youngerman said. “Lakes, arcades, he was an outdoorsy type guy, it was always a good time with him.”

Youngerman also said he had to take on more of a father-like role after his death.

Specialist Pirtle’s family told Channel 6 Military Reporter Jillian Angeline while it is important to mourn the loss of loved ones, it is also important to take time to celebrate life.

© 2017 KCEN-TV