FEMA grants Gov. Abbott's request for Presidential Disaster Declaration

A man walks near the bay waters as they churn from approaching Hurricane Harvey on August 25, 2017 in Corpus Christi, Texas. (Photo: Getty Images)

FEMA granted Governor Abbott's request for a Presidential Disaster Declaration Friday night as Hurricane Harvey made landfall on the Texas coast.

"I want to thank the President and FEMA for their quick response in granting this disaster declaration. We will continue to work with our federal and local partners on all issues relating to this storm, and I encourage Texans to continue heeding all warnings from local officials," Abbott said.

President Donald Trump tweeted that the action "unleashes the full force of government help."

At the request of the Governor of Texas, I have signed the Disaster Proclamation, which unleashes the full force of government help! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2017

Earlier Friday, Abbott said in a press conference that he issued a major disaster declaration to President Donal Trump ahead of the hurricane. The funds from the declaration will go toward areas that are heavily damaged during the storm.

