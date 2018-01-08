Female found dead with gunshot wound in H-E-B parking lot

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

The Waco Police Department confirmed Monday it was investigating a shooting death in the parking lot of the H-E-B on Valley Mills Drive in Waco.

The female victim was found dead shortly before noon after someone noticed her slumped over in a gray kia SUV, according to Waco Police Sgt. Patrick Swanton.

Swanton said police were investigating the death as "questionable" but did not immediately elaborate further.

© 2018 KCEN-TV