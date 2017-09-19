Fire at Valero refinery in Port Arthur triggers shelter-in-place for west side of city

Photo/KBMT-Joy Richard

PORT ARTHUR - A tank fire inside the Valero refinery in Port Arthur triggered a shelter-in-place for residents on the west side of the city for several hours.

The fire was preceded by a loud explosion according to witnesses who reported that the fire began at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

A large column of thick black smoke could be seen rising from inside the refinery until about 1 p.m. when it changed from black to yellow and then to grey.

A worker in the refinery told 12News that a "partial shelter-in-place" was ordered inside the plant.

Several Port Arthur schools in the area were also under a shelter-in-place including Dowling, Memorial 9th Grade Academy, Lincoln, PAAC, and Washington, according to the Port Arthur Independent School District.

12News has received no reports of injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

