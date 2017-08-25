KCEN
Fire breaks out at Austin's beloved Franklin Barbecue

KVUE 6:36 AM. CDT August 26, 2017

AUSTIN - A fire has broken out at Austin's beloved Franklin Barbecue Saturday morning, according to the Austin Fire Department. 

AFD said at around 6 a.m. the second floor is heavily involved, and crews are "going defensive." A short time later, AFD said the fire is under control and no injuries have been reported. 

KVUE has a crew on the way to the scene located at 11th Street.

