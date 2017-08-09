Man dead after concrete slab falls on him in SE Austin

A man is dead after a concrete slab fell on him at a construction site in East Austin on Wickersham Lane. (Photo: Anavid Reyes, KVUE)

AUSTIN - A man has died after a concrete slab fell on him at a construction site in southeast Austin, according to officials.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the man was working on concrete slabs at a construction site when one of them fell and landed on him.

The Austin Police Department told KVUE the incident happened at 9:16 a.m. in the 2000 block of Wickersham Lane. Cromwell Circle to Wickersham Lane is completely blocked. Traffic along East Riverside Drive is also affected by the closures.

KVUE streamed a live look at the scene along with comments from APD. Watch here:

There's a sign at the construction site that reads "Cadence McShane Construction." Although, officials could not confirm if they are, in fact, the company working on the project or whether or not the deceased worker was an employee or contractor with the business.

The Occupational Health and Safety Administration has inspected Cadence McShane work sites in Texas five times since 2013.

OSHA found workplace safety violations at a site in Leander in 2014 and at a site in Keller, Texas in 2013. OSHA issued a $1,890 fine following the 2014 work site inspection in Leander and a $2,000 fine following the 2013 work site inspection in Keller.

