Fleeing Texas suspect causes nearly $1M in damage at plant

BORGER, Texas (AP) - Authorities in West Texas say a man fleeing from sheriff's deputies caused nearly $1 million in damage at a chemical plant when he crashed a pickup through several gates and ran inside.

Hutchinson County Sheriff Kirk Coker told the Amarillo Globe-News that 22-year-old Angel Vasquez slammed into the gates Sunday at a Chevron Phillips plant in Borger, northeast of Amarillo.

The sheriff says a deputy earlier had attempted to pull over the stolen pickup Vasquez was driving but Vasquez fled and later drove through the gates.

Coker says he tried to hide inside the plant and eventually was found in possession of up to $15,000 worth of Chevron Phillips radios.

He was being held Monday at the Hutchinson County jail on theft and other charges.

It's not clear if he has an attorney.

