Forget flowers: You can get puppies on demand this Valentine's Day

Puppies! (Photo: WFAA)

DALLAS - This Valentine’s Day, people across much of Dallas will be able to request some “puppy love” with the tap of a button.

It’s all thanks to Uber and the SPCA of Texas, who have teamed up for the canine cuddle delivery. The puppies will be available to Uber users between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Here’s how it works:

• In the Uber app on your smartphone, open the payment section and use the promo code PUPPYLOVEDAL17.

• Between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., tap the pink banner in the app.

Those lucky enough to be matched with a puppy-equipped driver will get 15 minutes of play time for a $30 fee. Uber says it will then support the SPCA of Texas.

Don’t particularly love puppies, but have a friend or loved one who does? You can send a so-called “puppy-gram” to the dog lover in your life. To be able to send one, follow @Uber_DFW on Instagram and tag that special someone.

The caveat to the whole idea -- it’s only available in certain parts of Dallas. Check out the map below or here to see if your part of town qualifies.

Uber brought puppy love to Dallas around Valentine’s Day last year, too. As one might expect, it was a hit.

The ridesharing service has experimented with the idea in several other cities as well.

