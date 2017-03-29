Former Cowboy Michael Irvin denies sexual assault accusation

Photo: Kyle Terada (Photo: Custom)

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - Former Hall of Fame wide receiver and Dallas Cowboy Michael Irvin is being investigated for sexual battery linked to an accusation he denies, according to NBC Sports.

A 27-year-old woman told police she feared she was drugged and raped by Irvin when she returned to his hotel after the two spent time together at a bar in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on March 21, according to TMZ.

But, Irvin's lawyer told TMZ the accusations were false. And, it would not be the first time Irvin was wrongly accused. In 1997, a woman falsely accused him of sexual assault, later admitting she lied to authorities. He was again charged with sexual assault in 2007. But, prosecutors did not press charges, and a civil lawsuit ended in a confidential settlement, NBC Sports reported.

Neither Irvin nor the NFL Network, for which he works as a commentator, had any immediate comment on the investigation, according to NBC Sports.

