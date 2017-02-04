Former president George H. Bush ready for Super Bowl LI coin toss

HOUSTON - Former President George H.W. Bush is in the news this weekend for a happier reason.

The 92-year-old will perform the coin toss before Sunday night's Super Bowl game in Houston. The toss will also include former first lady Barbara Bush.

The first photo of the former President has been released since he was discharged from the hospital in Houston on Jan. 30.

He was being treated for pneumonia but the new picture released shows a bright eyed Bush ready fired up and ready for Sunday's coin toss.

