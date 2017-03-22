Four people dead in London terror attack

LONDON, U.K. - UPDATE: 1 p.m.

The head of counterterrorism at London's Metropolitan Police, says four people have died in the terror incident in London, including an attacker and a police officer.

Mark Rowley says some 20 people have been wounded and Parliament was locked down. A search is underway to make certain no other attackers are in the area - though police believe there was only one attacker.

Rowley said the dead policeman was one of the armed officers who guard Parliament. The other victims were on Westminster Bridge.

Rowley says "We are satisfied at this stage that it looks like there was only one attacker. But it would be foolish to be overconfident early on."

The United Kingdom's House of Parliament in London was locked down after shots were fired at the building, a police officer was stabbed, and a 4x4 plowed into pedestrians on a nearby bridge on Wednesday.

There was no immediate word on the police officer's condition, but the leader of Britain's House of Commons said the assailant was gunned down by police.

Not far away, on Westminster Bridge, a woman died after the 4x4 mowed down a crowd of at least a dozen people in what police were initially treating as a "terrorist" attack. A doctor said the victims' injuries range from minor to "catastrophic."

London's Metropolitan Police told NBC News there were a multiple causalities, "including police officers."

This is a developing story. Expect updates.

