Galveston lights petition seeks to protect migratory birds

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) - A petition asks leaders of a Southeast Texas city to help avoid another freak incident blamed for the deaths of nearly 400 migratory birds during a storm.

The Galveston County Daily News reported Sunday that hundreds of songbirds died in May after hitting the side of 23-story One Moody Plaza. Galveston officials believe the birds might have been confused by building lights and flew into closed windows.

The online petition asks the Galveston City Council to require businesses to turn off lights at night during migratory bird season.

Some council members have met with Audubon Society officials and One Moody Plaza tenant American National Insurance Company.

A company official says its lights in the skyscraper will be turned off during the remainder of the migratory season.

(Information from: The Galveston County Daily News, http://www.galvnews.com)

© 2017 Associated Press