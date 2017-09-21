George Strait, Governor Abbott visit Harvey victims in Rockport

(Photo: Munson, Jonathan)

ROCKPORT (KIII NEWS) - Country music superstar George Strait met hundreds of his fans and fellow neighbors Thursday in Rockport, Texas, a community in the process of rebuilding after Hurricane Harvey.

Strait, who owns a home in Rockport, showed up with Governor Greg Abbott and other state and federal officials for a meet-and-greet at the ACE Hardware store off State Highway 35 Business.

Governor Abbott and Strait shared similar messages when they spoke to the crowd of Strait fans and Harvey survivors -- that Rockport has not been forgotten, and to remember that the job is not done until the last house is rebuilt.

"As I have traveled across Texas in the aftermath of this storm I have been amazed by the resiliency of Texas communities as they come together to rebuild," Abbott said. "It has been so inspiring to see neighbors helping neighbors through this recovery process, and I thank George Strait for all his amazing work in helping our fellow Texans. I want to assure the people of Rockport, and all those in the affected areas that we will be with them every step of the way throughout this process."

Following the speaking event, Abbott and Strait signed autographs and posed for pictures with dozens of members of the community, many of whom left the hardware store to get back on the job of rebuilding Rockport.

