Get paid $60k to explore and vacation in Cancun for 6 months

There's an opportunity in Cancun, Mexico to be a "CEO" of a company without any experience required, and benefits include scaling Mayan ruins, swimming with sharks and lounging on city beaches -- all while being paid.

We're not joking.

While you might not be the Chief Executive Officer of Cancun.com, you will be the Cancun Experience Officer if you win their competition.

According to MONEY, the tourism website is searching for a travel enthusiast to explore the "natural wonders" of the destination and is willing to dish out a whopping $10,000 a month.

Yes, you read that correctly.

The position would require you to post videos (with equipment provided by the company), blogs and other social media posts about your experience in Cancun, but it's not required that you be a major social media influencer, MONEY reported. Technically, you could have one Twitter follower and still be picked.

If you want to explore the Mexican destination with friends, Cancun.com is also accepting groups, but the pay would not increase.

To apply, candidates should submit a 60-second video about why you (or your group) should be chosen to be "CEO(s)." The deadline is Dec. 17 and you have to be 18 years or older with a valid passport to apply, MONEY said.

It should be noted that the United States has issued a travel warning to certain parts of Mexico. Go here for more information.

Go here to apply for the job.

