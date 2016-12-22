Good Samaritan who helped woman not satisfied with Goodwill's response

FILE VIDEO

GRIFFIN, Ga. – A global organization founded on the principles of dignity and quality of life has found itself under an uncomfortable spotlight in Griffin.

A pregnant, homeless woman was shopping at a local Goodwill store on Tuesday when she accidentally soiled herself and onto the store’s floor.

The woman then went into the store’s restroom to clean herself. As the store’s staff tried to assist and clean up, the woman asked a store employee if she could be provided a pair of clean pants and undergarments.

“The store employee went to the manager, who said the woman would have to buy the items herself, just like everyone else,” said Nafetteria Hines, who was in the restroom when the woman and the employee came in.

“The woman didn’t have any money at all, so that’s when I bought her what she needed myself.”

Hines spent a little more than $8 to buy the woman new pants, undergarments and shoes.

"What’s so bad is that the only reason she went there is because it’s a Goodwill store,” Hines said. “You’re a Goodwill store. Items are being donated to you so why couldn’t you donate to her, and be a blessing to her, and be blessed in return?”

The woman had tears in her eyes when Hines brought her the clothes.

“Our team was dealing with several issues at the same time,” said Elaine Armstrong, spokesperson for Goodwill North Georgia. “We were trying to assist the shopper and clean up a biohazard on the floor.

“But overall, our response to the situation was insensitive and inappropriate. We have talked with our staff on how to address situations like this in the future. This was a unique situation that we had not encountered before, and we apologize to the shopper and the good Samaritan who stepped up to assist.”

Reports of the incident lit up social media airwaves throughout Griffin and Spalding County.

“I’ve been pregnant, and parts of the experience aren’t any fun,” said Allison Sides. “Imagine being homeless and pregnant during a cold holiday season. No human being should be turned away like that.”

Hines told 11Alive that she wanted to find the woman after the incident to ask whether she needed anything else, like a winter coat, but when she went to find her, the woman was gone.

While the store did apologize for the way it handled the incident, Hines told 11Alive's Joe Henke she's not satisfied with that response, saying employees should have already known how to respond.

"If I was the manager there, I probably would have just paid for it myself," Hines said. "You don't have to necessarily teach your employees to go over and beyond for somebody. That comes from the heart."

