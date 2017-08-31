Governor Abbott declares Sept. 3 a Day of Prayer in Texas

ROCKPORT (KIII NEWS) - The Texas Governor signed a gubernatorial proclamation Thursday at the grounds of what remains of the First Baptist Church in Rockport declaring Sunday, Sept. 3, a Day of Prayer in Texas.

"Howdy Texans," Governor Greg Abbott began, addressing a large crowd of people at the destroyed church.

The Governor was among a group of state and federal officials visiting Rockport with Vice President Mike Pence. After landing at the Corpus Christi International Airport, the Vice President and his entourage made their way to First Baptist Church, followed by a tour of a devastated Rockport neighborhood.

"We all know one thing, and it's that there is no storm as tough as the people of Texas," Abbott said. "We will rise again and we will rebuild this great town and the affected areas across the entire state of Texas."

"As we gather today here at this church, it's important that we remember that the greatest power that exists is the power of God, and the way that God can touch and move all of our lives. It was God acting though the lives of so many Texans who came to the rescue of other Texans. It was the power of God that was able to pull people out of the water and literally save them," Abbott said. "As a result of that, I think it's very important that I issue and sign a Texas Gubernatorial Proclamation here today. By the power vested in me as the Governor of the State of Texas, I am declaring this Sunday, Sept. 3, as a Day of Prayer in Texas."

Abbott explained that Sunday will be a day to pray for all those affected by Hurricane Harvey, including the first responders and volunteers who are helping others.

"We will pray regardless of what faith or church or what background you might have," Abbott said. "We will pray as one united people for the future of this state and future of this country. For healing and for hope. For rebuilding, and for the next great generation of Texans."

