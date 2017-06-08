Grand jury hears testimony in beating death of John Hernandez

HOUSTON -- A Harris County grand jury could decide as soon as Thursday afternoon if criminal charges will be filed against the man seen on video holding John Hernandez in a choke hold outside an area Denny's restaurant.

A waitress from the restaurant was one of several witnesses at the courthouse in downtown Houston Thursday morning. She waited on the Hernandez family and said she witnessed his death.

“It's wrong, you know they shouldn't have killed the man. Nobody's life is worth taking for a mistake. We all make mistakes,” waitress Melissa Trammel told KHOU 11 News. “Me and my manager we begged this man. He was turning purple we told him to stop but he did not stop."

The proceedings are closed to the public, but also spotted at the courthouse Thursday morning was Hernandez's wife. She attended the proceedings and was later released around 10 a.m. While she was present at the time of her husband’s death, it’s not known if she testified as part of Thursday’s proceedings.

A vigil was held at a Sheldon-area Denny's, the same place where John Hernandez, 24, was left brain dead following a fight last week.

Hernandez's wife says she and her young daughter pleaded with the man to release his grip and let the 24-year-old go.

When it comes to the man in question and his wife, who is a sheriff’s deputy, it’s unclear if they were subpoenaed to testify. Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg says the couple has already refused to speak to investigators and may choose to plead the fifth if called in front of a grand jury.

The Hernandez family attorney says he believes an indictment will be handed down.

“The video to me is almost by itself enough. You see a person on the ground who is completely immobilized, who is grunting and groaning. And you see a big guy on top of him, choking him. And he dies of that choking.”

Hundreds of supporters online are calling for a murder charge in the case, and some of those supporters attended a rally in downtown on Wednesday.

The D.A. says she is presenting an evidence-based case, and the sheriff is asking the public to trust the justice system. But until a decision is reached by the grand jury, all eyes are on the Harris County Courthouse in downtown Houston.

