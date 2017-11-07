Guity verdict in campsite murder trial

William Mitchell Hudson was found guilty Tuesday morning on multiple counts of capital murder, in relation to the deaths of Hannah Johnson, her father Carl Johnson, her son Kade, as well as her boyfriend Thomas Kamp and his two sons Nathan and Austin.

It took the jury less than a day to deliberate.

According to the Texas Attorney General's office, Hudson was charged with 3 counts of capitol murder. He was tried on all 3 counts. Hudson was convicted on one count of capitol murder, in the deaths of Hannah and Carl Johnson. He was not acquitted on the other two counts.

Prosecutors spent four days days presenting their case, calling eye witnesses, experts, and family members of Hudson's victims.

The defense team spent about a day presenting theirs.

Hudson now faces a punishment hearing to decide whether he will receive life in prison or the death penalty.'

Lisa Tanner, with the Attorney General's office, said to jurors this case was always about the punishment not about whether Hudson committed the crimes.

