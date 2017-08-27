H-E-B sends relief supplies, services to Victoria

H-E-B announced Sunday that it send multiple diaster relief units to Victoria, Texas, to serve those displaced from Hurricane Harvey. (Photo: Facebook Screenshot)

VICTORIA, TEXAS - H-E-B announced Sunday that it has dispatched its Disaster Response Units and two H-E-B Mobile Kitchens to its store at 1505 E. Rio Grande in Victoria, Texas.

The grocery store chain said that a convoy of more than 15 vehicles, including the DRUs and Mobile Kitchens, water and fuel tankers, and H-E-B trailers, will deliver relief supplies and services to those affected by Hurricane Harvey. H-E-B said that more than 100 employees have volunteered to accompany the convoy and assist residents with food, water, ice, dry goods and medicine.

According to H-E-B, its DRU’s are equipped with a pharmacy and mobile Business Services unit, which allows displaced residents to fill prescriptions, cash checks, pay bills and access an ATM. Its Mobile Kitchens are designed to serve up to 2,500 meals per hour and will serve warm meals to first responders and storm victims, the company said.

To learn more about H-E-B’s disaster relief services, visit HEB.com.

