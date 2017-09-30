11-year-old Va. Beach cancer survivor designing, selling socks

Local 11-year-old cancer survivor uses fashion to fight the disease that almost took her life

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Local 11-year-old cancer survivor uses fashion to fight the disease that almost took her life.

Abby Furco, at 4-years-old was diagnosed with leukemia. She endured countless months of chemo, a relapse and bone marrow transplant.

At the age of 9, Abby was given only 48 hours to live.

Today, Abby is cancer-free because of her treatment funded by the St. Baldrick's Foundation, the largest private funder for childhood research grants.

Abby is currently making a difference in the lives of kids facing other cancer diagnoses by designing and selling her own socks through a partnership with Resilience.

Resilience is an organization that uses patient-designed socks to give patients an outlet during their circumstances and raise funds.

With a dream of becoming a chef, Abby’s design includes her favorite bunny stuffed animal, Chef Carrot, who was with her through every step of treatment and is predominately featured rocking a chef’s hat in Abby’s sock design.

The socks are on pre-sale now until October 1.

All of the proceeds from Abby's Chef Carrot sock sale goes to St. Baldrick's Foundation through the Team Abby Gives Hero Fund.

Abby's Team Abby Gives Hero Fund page has raised over $134,000 since 2012, and Abby is a 2017 Ambassador for the St. Baldrick's Foundation who exemplifies incredible strength.

