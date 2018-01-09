7 more deaths caused by flu in Dallas County

Flu shot (Photo: WFAA)

Seven more flu-related deaths have been reported in Dallas County, bringing the total number to 18.

Health officials confirmed the number Tuesday morning. The ages of those who died range from 47 to 88. Six of them lived in Dallas and the seventh lived in Garland, the DCHHS said.

All of them had high-risk health conditions and died from complications of the flu.

Flu cases across the country have been on the rise, with 36 states reporting widespread activity.

“Older adults, individuals with chronic health conditions, pregnant women, young children and infants are more vulnerable to flu illness,” Dr. Christopher Perkins, DCHHS health authority/medical director said. “With influenza activity on the rise, individuals in these groups should take special precaution as we continue throughout the season.”

More than 2,400 people have been hospitalized with flu-like illnesses since Oct. 1, according to the CDC.

The CDC recommends a yearly flu vaccine for everyone six months and older. You can get your flu shot on the first floor of the DCHHS building at 2377 N. Stemmons Freeway in Dallas between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

