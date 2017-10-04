KCEN
Baylor Scott & White McLane Children's Medical Center turns six years old

Stephen Adams, KCEN 12:34 PM. CDT October 04, 2017

Baylor Scott & White McLane Children's Medical Center in Temple will celebrate its sixth birthday Wednesday.

The facility is scheduled to hold a ribbon cutting at 5 p.m. to reveal its new mobility-accessible playground and musical amphitheater.

The ceremony is also scheduled to include a performance by the UMHB Musical Ensemble, whose members will perform on the playground's built-in musical instruments.

Since opening at its new 47-acre location on S.W. H.K. Dodgen Loop in Temple, the medical center has provided pediatric care services to thousands of children.

