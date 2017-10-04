Baylor Scott & White McLane Children's Medical Center turns six years old

Baylor Scott & White McLane Children's Medical Center in Temple will celebrate its sixth birthday Wednesday.
The facility is scheduled to hold a ribbon cutting at 5 p.m. to reveal its new mobility-accessible playground and musical amphitheater.
The ceremony is also scheduled to include a performance by the UMHB Musical Ensemble, whose members will perform on the playground's built-in musical instruments.
Since opening at its new 47-acre location on S.W. H.K. Dodgen Loop in Temple, the medical center has provided pediatric care services to thousands of children.
© 2017 KCEN-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs