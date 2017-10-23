Find out where you can drop off unused prescription drugs

(Photo: JPEG)

Oct. 28 is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, so many Central Texas law enforcement agencies will collect unused prescription drugs and safely dispose of them.

Citizens will be able to leave unwanted drugs in locked boxes, from where the Drug Enforcement Agency will later collect the medications and properly get rid of them.

"The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenience and responsible means of disposal," Waco Police Sgt. Patrick Swanton wrote in a press release. "It is important for our citizens to remember that you should not flush unwanted prescription drugs down the toilet, put them in the trash or leave the unwanted medications where others might reach them."

Click here to search for the approved drop-off site nearest you.

