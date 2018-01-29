'He can't stand, he can't talk:' Flu virus infects young boy's brain

Eight-year-old Witten had the flu which caused a brain infection that has altered his ability to talk, walk and sit.

Witten Ramirez is an 8-year old typically full of life, according to his mom Desiree who says he’s a rock star.

"Everyone at school knows him. Everyone calls for him," says Desiree Buckingham-Ramirez - Witten's mom.

A rock star...shining through his autism.

"It doesn't define him, but it definitely adds to his personality," adds Desiree.

Witten came down with the flu and so did the rest of his family, only Desiree says Witten's symptoms were much worse.

"He's sleeping way too much, he stumbled a little bit, but I kind of chalked that up to 'hey, he's not feeling well,' " says Desiree.

Concerned about a reaction to medication, she rushed Witten to the ER.

Testing revealed a different problem; the flu caused an infection on the part of his brain that controls movement.

"He can't walk, he can't sit on his own, he can't stand, he can't talk. It's taken everything," Desiree said.

"The vast majority of adults and children who get a neurologic complication, we don't understand the reason why," says Dr. Benjamin Greenberg, a neurologist at Children's Health.

Dr. Greenberg says this complication is extremely rare and there are no known risk factors for it.

"You can have otherwise seemingly healthy individuals whose bodies handle flu in such a way to lead to a neurologic complication which is why we spend so much time focusing on prevention," says Dr. Greenberg.

The best prevention he says is the flu vaccine. Desiree says Witten didn't get a shot this season like in the past.

"I had no idea the flu was going to be this bad this year," says Desiree.

And Desiree says she's not taking any chances this time next year.

"It's heartbreaking to see your happy kid and just be destroyed by the common flu," says Desiree.

Doctors say autism does not contribute to the infection and neither did Witten's medicine.

He should recover with the help of rehab, which is the case with most patients.

This year’s flu epidemic still has not peaked. Health experts urge those who have not be vaccinated to seek out a flu shot.

© 2018 NBCNEWS.COM