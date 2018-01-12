Here's how to prevent yourself from catching this season's deadly flu strain

. (Photo: NBC News)

There has been a slight decrease in total flu cases over the past few weeks, but the flu virus is still active in McLennan County and the risk of catching it remains at a high level, according to the McLennan County Public Health District.

Only a healthcare professional can diagnose the flu and prescribe adequate medication, so it's urgent to seek medical treatment if you believe you have flu symptoms.

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, Baylor Scott & White and Providence Healthcare Network are encouraging anyone with flu symptoms to seek medical care with your primary care provider or at an urgent care clinic.

The following urgent care facilities are available on a walk-in basis:

Central Texas Urgent Care Bellmead 1135 North Loop 340 (254)867-1962

Central Texas Urgent Care Woodway 1201 Hewitt Dr. #203 (254)666-3627

Concentra Urgent Care 4205 Franklin Ave (254)772-2777

FastMed Urgent Care 5400 Crosslake Pkwy #300 (254)420-2336

Express ER 1411 N. Valley Mills Drive (254)294-6500

Premier ER -- China Spring 10207 China Spring Rd. STE 170 (254)836-5040

Premier ER Plus -- Waco 211 N. Jack Kultgen Expy (254)537-9452

Premier ER Plus -- Woodway 9110 Jordan Lane (254)399-0740



There have been two deaths attributed to the flu reported during flu season in McLennan County, according to the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District.

The latest news out of McLennan County comes just a week after reports of flu outbreaks at nursing homes in Bell County. Click here to read more about the incidents in Bell County.

