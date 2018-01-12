Here's how to prevent yourself from catching this season's deadly flu strain

There has been a slight decrease in total flu cases over the past few weeks, but the flu virus is still active in McLennan County and the risk of catching it remains at a high level, according to the McLennan County Public Health District.
Only a healthcare professional can diagnose the flu and prescribe adequate medication, so it's urgent to seek medical treatment if you believe you have flu symptoms.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, Baylor Scott & White and Providence Healthcare Network are encouraging anyone with flu symptoms to seek medical care with your primary care provider or at an urgent care clinic.
The following urgent care facilities are available on a walk-in basis:
- Central Texas Urgent Care Bellmead
- 1135 North Loop 340
- (254)867-1962
- Central Texas Urgent Care Woodway
- 1201 Hewitt Dr. #203
- (254)666-3627
- Concentra Urgent Care
- 4205 Franklin Ave
- (254)772-2777
- FastMed Urgent Care
- 5400 Crosslake Pkwy #300
- (254)420-2336
- Express ER
- 1411 N. Valley Mills Drive
- (254)294-6500
- Premier ER -- China Spring
- 10207 China Spring Rd. STE 170
- (254)836-5040
- Premier ER Plus -- Waco
- 211 N. Jack Kultgen Expy
- (254)537-9452
- Premier ER Plus -- Woodway
- 9110 Jordan Lane
- (254)399-0740
There have been two deaths attributed to the flu reported during flu season in McLennan County, according to the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District.
