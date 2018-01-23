Local experts warn about the consequences of the 'Tide Pod Challenge'

Tide Pods.

CENTRAL TEXAS - The Tide Pod Challenge is a dangerous new trend that has teens across the country hooked.

During the challenge, kids bite into laundry detergent and post videos of the act online for fun. Experts said it's a short term thrill that can have detrimental impacts.

According to the American Association of Poison Control Centers, centers across the country handled 39 cases of people intentionally ingesting laundry detergent among people aged 13 to 19 so far in 2018. Five of those cases happened here in Texas.

"At first I thought it was a joke, I couldn't believe someone would intentionally ingest soap. Strong detergent can injure tissues potentially to the point of requiring a stay in the hospital and or surgery," said Ryan Morrissey Medical Director of the Central Texas Poison Center.

The challenge can also cause gagging, throat and stomach burns, respiratory distress and drowsiness.

The question remains why are teenagers attracted to these dangerous social media trends? Daniel and Jennifer Williamson, professors at the University at Mary Hardin Baylor, offered their theories that it was about the kids trying to fit in.

"To me it appears that they're trying to seem cool they're trying to belong to something. I think sometimes their sense of belonging and acceptance overrides their ability to think through the consequences," said Daniel Williamson.

Experts said the best way to protect your children is to just talk to them.

"Just address with your kids that it is dangerous and can be very harmful, even if they don't intend for it to be. It's important for parents to have those conversations and not assume that their child knows the consequences or is not going to engage in that behavior," said Christine Limbers, a psychology professor at Baylor University.

Youtube recently announced that it was taking down Tide Pod Challenge videos from its website in hopes to curb the popularity among kids.

