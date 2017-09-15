Texas dairy part of raw milk warning, 1 sick

COURTESY: MGN Online (Photo: Custom)

PARADISE, Texas (AP) - Experts say people who consumed raw milk or raw milk products from a North Texas dairy could have contracted an infectious disease and need to see a doctor.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday issued the brucellosis (broo-suh-LOH'-sis) warning involving K-Bar Dairy in Paradise, 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of Fort Worth.

The Texas Department of State Health Services says K-Bar Dairy has complied with state law and is cooperating after two cows tested positive for the bacteria.

The warning involves non-pasteurized products consumed from June through Aug. 7. One Texas woman has gotten sick. Further details weren't released.

Officials are also contacting K-Bar Dairy consumers from Alabama, Arkansas, California, Ohio, North Dakota and Tennessee.

Brucellosis can cause fever, aches and fatigue. Long-term complications include arthritis, heart problems and meningitis.

