Two flu-related deaths reported in McLennan County, health officials say

There have now been two deaths attributed to the flu reported during flu season in McLennan County, according to the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District.

Last week, the total number of flu cases reported in McLennan County was 1,182, according to the health department's spokesperson Kelly Crane. That was the second week straight of declining numbers in McLennan County, but the flu numbers were still higher than they were in 2016.

Crane said there was a strong possibility that the declining numbers in recent weeks were the result of Christmas vacations, with fewer people crammed together in schools and workplaces.

The latest news out of McLennan County comes just a week after reports of flu outbreaks at nursing homes in Bell County. Click here to read more about the incidents in Bell County.

