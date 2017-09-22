Waco health department creates mock store to help moms navigate WIC system

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District created a mock grocery store -- the first of its kind in Texas -- in order to help female government benefits recipients figure out what's covered and what's not in the WIC program -- which subsidizes essential items like baby formula for mothers with young children.

Health department staff built the mock grocery store based on what Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program items are available at local grocery stores like Walmart and H-E-B. Staff worked directly with four local Walmarts to gauge what items were available.

The mock store is located in the WIC office on Washington Avenue in Waco.

"When I first started out on WIC, it was hard to figure out what WIC items were," WIC recipient Jordan Beltron said. "Yes, they had the WIC stickers, but they weren't always in the right place. Almost every time I went to the store I had to bring a pamphlet with me or just guess"

In some cases, food items are added and taken off the approved list, further complicating shopping trips for beneficiaries.

"If they're not sure what milk they need to get, they can take pictures of it," Waco-McLennan County Public Health District Spokesperson Kelly Craine said. "Get a better visual on it, so they have an idea on what they're getting. We do have pamphlet, but that doesn't break things down specifically in a grocery store...This makes it a little easier and more convenient for our clients."

The mock store was well-received by several WIC customers, who had tested it

"It's always been hard for me," WIC recipient Jynesha Jackson said. "So, I got excited when I walked in there, and I saw there was a display of everything."

