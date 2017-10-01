White House lit pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The White House is glowing pink Sunday night to honor National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

First Lady Melania Trump tweeted a photo from inside 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, showing several columns lit up with bright pink lights.

In honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month we lit the @WhiteHouse pink! pic.twitter.com/w3M3XlpXos — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 2, 2017

“During October, we raise awareness and encourage people to take steps to reduce their risk of breast cancer,” she said. “I encourage all women to talk to their healthcare providers about mammograms and other methods of early detection and what can be done to reduce that risk.”

According to BreastCancer.org, more than 252,000 American women and 2,400 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer by the end of 2017.

