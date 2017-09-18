KCEN
2-year-old girl dies in SW Houston fire

A toddler was killed in a three-alarm apartment fire in SW Houston.

A 2-year-old girl has died during a three-alarm fire at an apartment complex, according to the Houston Fire Department.

HFD did not give any more specifics on the child's identity.

The complex is located at 1700 block of Corporate near Westwood in SW Houston. A total of 20 apartment units were impacted and 12 units were completely destroyed.

According to HFD, the fire broke out shortly after 2 p.m. and lasted about an hour. One firefighter was taken to hospital for observation. The cause of the fire is unknown. 

 

